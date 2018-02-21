Online Portal to Make Filing Taxes Easier for Albemarle County Business Owners

The county is teaching business owners how to use the new portal

Albemarle County is teaching business owners how to use its new online business tax portal.

The online service was introduced in January, and it now allows the business owners to file and pay taxes online. The county says the 24/7 portal makes life easier for everyone.

“It’s giving you access to your records and your information right away from the comfort of your office, or ease of your office, so if you’re out in Scottsville or you’re out in Ruckersville, it spares you from having to come on in a trip to 401 McIntire in order to see what’s going on with your taxes," says Jonathan Kern, the county’s financial systems manager.

The county says that it receives 40-50 payments and filings per day through this service, and it expects that number to continue to grow.