PVCC Introduces First Official Mascot

Edited by Jennifer Walker
PVCC's mascot PVCC's mascot
Shawn Anderson, student engagement coordinator Shawn Anderson, student engagement coordinator
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Piedmont Virginia Community College welcomed its new mascot to campus February 21.

The school introduced the PVCC panther, its first official mascot, to students with a celebration.

The student government association polled current students to decide what would be selected to represent the school.

"My hope is that it'll get students a little more engaged on campus, kind of bring a little more sense of community to the community that we actually already have and get students excited about being a part of clubs and organizations," said Shawn Anderson, student engagement coordinator at PVCC. 

Students received free t-shirts and food to celebrate.

The panther does not have a name yet, but students are encouraged to submit ideas.

    Reported by Pete DeLuca

    Pete DeLuca joined the NBC29 News Team in June of 2017 after graduating from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Media Studies. You can reach Pete via email or follow him on Twitter.

