PVCC Introduces First Official Mascot

Piedmont Virginia Community College welcomed its new mascot to campus February 21.

The school introduced the PVCC panther, its first official mascot, to students with a celebration.

The student government association polled current students to decide what would be selected to represent the school.

"My hope is that it'll get students a little more engaged on campus, kind of bring a little more sense of community to the community that we actually already have and get students excited about being a part of clubs and organizations," said Shawn Anderson, student engagement coordinator at PVCC.

Students received free t-shirts and food to celebrate.

The panther does not have a name yet, but students are encouraged to submit ideas.