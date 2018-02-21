Albemarle County Students React, Offer Support to Florida School Shooting Survivors

Some Albemarle County students are sending messages in support to students at the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people last week.

The leadership class at Western Albemarle High School set up a table during lunch Wednesday, February 21, where students could write cards to send to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Their messages include "stay strong" and "we're here for you".

The organizer of the card writing says it's therapeutic as students here try to make sense of the gun violence.

“It's pretty eye-opening when something like that happens, so I think overall when teachers and students work together to talk about that, I think that's probably the most important thing we can do right now,” said senior Kira Repich.

WAHS students created two boxes full of cards. They plan to put them in the mail Thursday so the students in Parkland, Florida get them when they return to school next week.

Several dozen students at Monticello High School walked out of class Wednesday afternoon to have their say about gun violence.

The students clapped and chanted before a faculty member asked them to stop. They didn't stay outside the school too long.

Administrators asked the MHS students to come back inside once the bell rang, and the group returned to classes.