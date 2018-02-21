Court Clerk Warns Albemarle County Residents About Jury Scam

Albemarle County Circuit Court reports the latest phone scam has already duped two people out of more than a $1,000 each in the past week and a half.

The clerk, Jon Zug, says the scammers call people who live in the county and tell them they missed their jury duty obligations.

The scammers then tell people they must purchase gift cards for different stores and then call back and give them the card information, otherwise they will be arrested.

Zug says this is not how the courts do business.

“Believe it or not, we just issue a warrant and we have you picked up by the police. We do not call, so if you are receiving a call about you missing jury service, it is a scam,” he said.

The clerk says a similar scam tends to happen every year. He says in the past 2 years not a single person has actually been fined for contempt of court for missing jury duty.