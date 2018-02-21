Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Departments to Offer Sexual Health Clinics

02/21/2018 Release from The Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department:

(Charlottesville, Va.) – In an effort to help people take control of their health, the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s (TJHD) Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will begin hosting Sexual Health clinics on the second Saturday of each month from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Community members can walk-in to this clinic to receive screenings for common Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) such as Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, HIV, Syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C virus. Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing will also be available with results in twenty minutes.

To kick off Saturday Sexual Health Clinics, the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department will host a Sexual Health clinic on Saturday, February 24, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic will include STI testing and snacks.

Starting on Saturday, March 10, Sexual Health clinics will be held on the second Saturday of each month from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“We hope that Saturday clinics will provide an opportunity for people to get tested who may not have time during the week,” said Clare Ruday, TJHD Public Health Nurse. “Most STIs are asymptomatic so we encourage everyone to stop by the health department to get tested!”

Sexual Health Clinic

Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, 1138 Rose Hill Drive, Charlottesville, Va. Event will include:

STI testing for Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Chlamydia, HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

Rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing with results in twenty minutes.

Free snacks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are almost 20 million new STI diagnoses each year in the United States, many can be cured and many can be treated.

For more information about Saturday’s clinic or STI testing, call the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department at (434) 972-6200 or the #TJstatus testing line at (434) 767-TEST.