Augusta Co. Sheriff's Office Investigates Online Post Mentioning Wilson HS

02/21/2018 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:

The ACSO is aware of this photo that was sent out on numerous social media outlets last night referencing Wilson High School.

The post was investigated throughout the night and it was determined that the photograph is several days old and was first sent to WHS in Portsmouth, VA.

No imminent danger exist to WHS in Augusta County.

We will have deputies at the schools throughout today as a precautionary measure. The deputies are there to help make students, parents, and staff feel safe.

Parents are encouraged to speak to their children about the very serious nature of making threats, posts, and re-posts as students found to have done this will be subject to appropriate disciplinary and legal actions. This includes long term suspension and being charged with a felony.