City Council Looks to Public to Weigh in on Park Name Changes

Charlottesville City Council is asking for more input from the public when it comes to renaming Emancipation and Justice parks.

On Tuesday, February 20, council recommended how it will approach a name change for both parks.

It plans to make all the names public that it has received from past groups, Mary Carey's petition, and it will also accept new name ideas from the public.

Council is planning to make all that information available online, and people can also vote for their top choices over the phone. City Manager Maurice Jones says the city will also send out mail the same way the city sends out utility bills in order to collect people’s votes.

“Hopefully people are paying attention and they are participating and that we are all talking about it when we go places, and that the community is talking about it so that we can get more input than we even received the last time,” says Mayor Nikuyah Walker.

Once all of the top name choices are collected, council will reconvene on this topic in April and let the public vote. The names Emancipation and Justice parks will not be accepted.