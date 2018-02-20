Staunton Community Takes Part in Open Forum Discussion on Diversity

People filled the American Shakespeare Center to talk about race and diversity in Staunton on Tuesday, February 20.

Thursday night’s open forum was the third of its kind in Staunton's recent history.

“It's not just about race - it's about how we feel about different people,” says Ophie Kier, Staunton’s vice mayor.

Kier, along with Building Bridges for the Greater Good, hosted this conversation on race and diversity.

“When Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville, the group asked me to come forward and do this,” says Kier. “I kept saying, ‘it's not time.’”

Six months following that deadly car crash during August 12’s Unite the Right rally, Kier says it’s now time to discuss those events.

“We can't get anywhere if those of you who are hurting won't come up here and tell us you're hurting,” says Kier. “We can't build that bridge if you won't listen to that person's hurt.”

The night wasn't about politics, but instead put an emphasis on people sharing. In some cases, people shared the pain they’ve experienced while others expressed a desire to do more.

“I'm just here to learn about how to be a better advocate and help make the world a little better, even though I know I'm going to make mistakes,” says one person who attended the forum.

Some shared stories of changed perspectives.

“I was open enough to get new information and to change my mind,” says Marney Gibbs, who attended the forum.

People at the open forum shared their thoughts freely, with the goal of the night’s event to make Staunton a more welcoming place for all people.

When it gets right down to it, we all breathe," says Sharon Fitz, who attended the forum. "We all need the same things. We all need love, somebody to care about us, someone to recognize us."

Building Bridges for the Greater Good meets on the third Monday of every month at Staunton City Hall. Meetings are open to the community and start at 6:30 p.m.