UVA Women's Tennis Blanks Charlotte and George Mason to Sweep Doubleheader

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Just hours after moving into the top 25 with the release of the latest Oracle/ITA Women’s Tennis rankings on Tuesday, No. 23 Virginia (6-2) stormed through a doubleheader, posting a pair of shutout victories over Charlotte (3-5) and George Mason (2-4).



In the two matches played at the Boar’s Head Sports Club, the Cavaliers claimed the doubles point and won three straight singles matches in quick fashion to take the pair of 4-0 victories.



Match 1 – No. 23 Virginia 4, Charlotte 0

In the first match of the doubleheader, the Cavaliers blanked the 49ers of Charlotte, picking up the doubles point before taking straight-set wins at two, three and six singles.

Virginia wasted no time getting on the board, picking up the doubles point with dominant wins on courts one and two. The nationally-ranked pairing of Rosie Johanson (Abbotsford, British Columbia) and Meghan Kelley (Falmouth, Maine) won 6-1 on court one, while the pairing of Cassie Mercer (Huntington, W. Va.) and Teodora Radosavljevic (Belgrade, Serbia) won 6-2 on court two.



In singles action, Virginia quickly extended its lead with straight set wins on courts two and six. Hunter Bleser (New Braunfels, Texas) won 6-1, 6-1 at six singles, while Kelley followed it almost immediately with a 6-2, 6-1 win at two singles.



With matches at four and five singles in a third set, Chloe Gullickson (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.) clinched the win over the 49ers at three singles. After a quick first set, Gullickson battled back in the second to secure the overall win, defeating Charlotte’s Emma Scott 6-1, 7-5.

Match 2 – No. 23 Virginia 4, George Mason 0

For the second straight match, Virginia won the doubles point to get things started on the way to a win over George Mason.



The nationally-ranked duo of Johanson and Kelley again won in dominant fashion, posting a 6-0 win on court one. This time, the doubles point was clinched by a pair of freshman as Lizzie Backer (Washington) and Maya Das (Potomac, Md.) saw their first spring action with a 6-2 win on court three.



The Cavaliers then picked up the win over the Patriots with wins from Radosavljevic at three singles, Kelley at one singles and Gullickson at two singles.



Virginia will return to action on Friday, closing out a five-match home stand in a 3 p.m. match against the Richmond Spiders.



No. 23 Virginia 4, Charlotte 0

Singles

1. Cassie Mercer vs. Tai Martin (CHA), 4-6, 4-5 (unfinished)

2. Meghan Kelley def. Alexandra Lee (CHA), 6-2, 6-1

3. Chloe Gullickson def. Emma Scott (CHA), 6-1, 7-5

4. Teodora Radosavljevic vs. Rocio Safont (CHA), 6-4, 3-6, 3-0 (unfinished)

5. Erica Susi vs. Pierina Imparato (CHA), 6-2, 3-6, 2-1 (unfinished)

6. Hunter Bleser def. Megan Smith (CHA), 6-1, 6-1

Order of Finish: 6, 2, 3



Doubles

1. No. 14 Johanson/Kelley def. Lee/Martin (CHA), 6-1

2. Mercer/Radosavljevic def. Imparato/Scott, 6-2

3. Gullickson/Susi vs. Cowper/Safont, 4-5 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 1, 2

No. 23 Virginia 4, George Mason 0

Singles

1. Meghan Kelley def. Sydney Green (GMU), 6-0, 6-1

2. Chloe Gullickson def. Brianna Gibbs (GMU), 6-0, 6-2

3. Teodora Radosavljevic def. Hannah Yang (GMU), 6-2, 6-0

4. Erica Susi vs. Christine McCarthy (GMU), 6-2, 2-2 (unfinished)

5. Maya Das vs. Kayleigh Hahn (GMU), 6-2, 4-2 (unfinished)

6. Lizzie Baker vs. Hannah Cianciola (GMU), 6-0, 5-2 (unfinished)

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2



Doubles

1. No. 14 Johanson/Kelley def. Cianciola/Green (GMU), 6-0

2. Bleser/Gullickson vs. Gibbs/Yang (GMU)

3. Baker/Das def. Lowe/McCarthy (GMU), 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2