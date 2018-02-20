Parts of Harrisonburg Can Expect Interruption in Water Service

The area in red is where water service will be interrupted

City of Harrisonburg Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department will conduct work on underground utilities, causing an interruption in water service this week.

On Thursday, February 22 from approximately 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., water service will be turned off on Crawford Avenue, from East Weaver Avenue to Orchard Lane.

The shutdown may impact all customers located in this area. Field utility crews with the Public Utilities Department will be working to relocate a waterline along Crawford Avenue.

This schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen maintenance on equipment. Additional information on the Public Utilities Department is always available at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/public-utilities.