Albemarle Supervisors Discuss Plan to Spend Taxpayer Money

Albemarle County supervisors are hearing from the public about a plan to spend taxpayer dollars in the coming fiscal year.

The board held its first public hearing on Tuesday, February 20, during which they discussed the proposed $428 million combined budget. The budget will keep the real estate property tax rate the same. Members of the group IMPACT praised a proposed $600,000 housing fund, but urged the board to keep senior citizens in mind.

“At the same time, we urge the board and county executive to ensure that it will be an affordable housing fund," says Vikki Bravo, a member of IMPACT. "Permanent, well-funded annually, and will prioritize seniors and citizens that are low income - in other words, the most vulnerable.

Supervisors will hold their first work session on the budget on Thursday, February 22. That meeting starts at 3 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building.