5th District Candidate Ben Cullop Holds Meet-and-Greet

One of the Democratic candidates hoping to take over Congressman Tom Garrett's 5th District seat made a stop in Charlottesville on Tuesday, February 20.

Ben Cullop held a meet and greet at C'ville Coffee on Tuesday night, where he discussed his campaign to "bring Virginia's values back to Washington." Cullop is a fourth generation Virginian, and he says he prides himself on doing what Tom Garrett won't - talking to 5th District constituents in person.

"People ask me how we're going to beat Tom Garrett," says Cullop. "We're not going to beat Tom Garrett by doing anything other than talking about issues. We're going to beat Tom Garrett if we talk about heath care, jobs, and education."

Cullop is one of five Democrats who has announced plans to seek the party's nomination. Democrats will choose their nominee during a convention in May.