Plans Drawn Out for New Senior Center Facility

The new facility will include many services

A new senior center facility is coming to the area

A clearer picture of what the senior center’s new facility will look like is coming into sharper focus.

The center is planning a 53,000-square-foot facility within the Belvedere Development off Rio Road. Construction is now expected to start by the end of 2018, and it’s expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

The new space will allow the senior center to transform its programming to include things like performing arts, a hospital clinic, and other lifelong learning classes.

“Albemarle County, as well as Charlottesville, identified that the biggest demographic issue our community faces is the aging of our community,” says Peter Thompson, the executive director of the senior center. “And it's not a big secret that our community needs a big senior community center.”

The total cost for the project comes in at a projected $23 million.