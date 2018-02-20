Basketball League Gives Students with Disabilities Sporting Opportunities

Four central Virginia high school basketball teams made up of players with disabilities are hitting the hardwood for their first season in a newly formed league.

Madison County High School senior Ashley Haines helped start a team in her school this season. The Medford League gives a shot to players with emotional, mental, and physical disabilities.

“Trying to make hoops, that's all,” says Brandon Herbert, a senior at MCHS. “It's always having fun. It's not about losing, it's about having fun.”

The Madison County Mountaineers played their final home game on Tuesday, February 20, with the entire student body cheering them on from the stands.

“They're not any different in that if they want to go and do something, they should be confident and go ahead and do it and they're going to have support from everybody behind them,” says Haines.

The league started last year with Orange County High School alone, playing scrimmage matches. Organizers hope more schools in central Virginia will join in for the coming seasons.