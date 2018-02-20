Quantcast

Emergency Response Services Receive Funding Upgrade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Emergency response services are about to get a $52,000 upgrade in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

On Tuesday, February 20, the Emergency Communications Center Board approved the funding for the 2019 fiscal year. The funding will add a government emergency telecommunications service, which will allow safety leaders landline connections during a disaster.

The city and county emergency crews are also getting damage assessment software for free.