UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point Guard

UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point GuardPosted: Updated:
Brianna Tinsley went 4 of 4 from three-point range in the first half against Miami
UVA freshman point guard Brianna Tinsley
UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point GuardMore>>
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Reported by Wolf Gohlke
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story
Wolf joined the NBC29 News Team as sports reporter in June of 2014. Proud to be a Hokie, he graduated from Virginia Tech in May 2014. You can connect with Wolf via email and on Twitter.Full Story