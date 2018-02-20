UVA Freshman Brianna Tinsley Progressing at Point Guard

Brianna Tinsley went 4 of 4 from three-point range in the first half against Miami

The Virginia women's basketball team is looking to end a two game losing streak as it heads to No. 4 Louisville Thursday.

UVA is coming off a 15-point loss at home to Miami this past Sunday.

While the 'Hoos suffered their fourth loss in five games, there were a few bright spots.

Freshman point guard Brianna Tinsely finished with a career-high 13 points against Miami, which was five points better than her previous high.

The STAB product went 4 of 4 from three-point range in the first half against the Hurricanes.

"I think she's just getting more and more confident," says head coach Joanne Boyle. "I want her to really take the reigns at the point at this particular time in the season, so we can get [Dominque Toussaint] off the ball. She's really being good about running our team and she's getting more and more confident. She's been thrown into a lot of situations as a first year and its only going to help her moving forward."