Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball Coach

A Charlottesville hotel owner is giving a sizeable gift to the Fork Union Military Academy.

On Tuesday, February 20, Charles Wendell, who owns Charlottesville's Marriott Residence Inn, donated $25,000 to the Arritt Court Campaign.

The project is a $200,000 renovation to the Thomas Gymnasium that will be renamed in honor of long-time coach and University of Virginia basketball player, Fletcher Arritt. The new court will have Arritt's footprints painted on the floor, since he was known for not staying on the sidelines.

“I think any time you start a campaign to do something good for a school, you just hope that donations come in - and we're getting there,” says Brooks Bery, FUMA’s athletic director. “We're not quite to the finish line yet, but this is a great step in the right direction."

Arritt taught biology and served as the head basketball coach from 1970 until his retirement in 2012. During his tenure, he led the team to 890 wins.

The school has another $50,000 to raise before the project gets underway.