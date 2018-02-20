Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball Coach

Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball CoachPosted: Updated:
Arritt Court will honor FUMA's long-time coach
Fletcher Arritt served as the head basketball coach for over 40 years
Hotel Owner Donates $25K to Honor Long-Time Basketball CoachMore>>
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Reported by Meghan Moriarty
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story
Meghan joined NBC29 as a reporter in July 2017 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism and professional writing from the University of Maryland. You can reach her via email, Twitter, and Facebook.Full Story