Groups Speak Out Against Rep. Garrett's Response to Florida Shooting

Congressman Tom Garrett says that mental health and overmedication both played roles in the Florida school shooting last week.

Some people who disagree with that message took to the streets of Albemarle County on Tuesday, February 20. Activist groups and teachers demonstrated outside of 5th District Representative Garrett's office asking for stricter gun laws. However, Garrett says outlawing guns prohibits law-abiding citizens from owning them.

Some of the protesters were associated with the group Indivisible Charlottesville, which has held multiple rallies in the past outside the congressman's office on Berkmar Drive.

The teachers say they believe guns need to be more regulated, so that deadly school shootings don't keep happening. One former teacher says plans to arm them make no sense, given school budget crunches.

“If you came in my room and saw notebook paper, papers, cleaning supplies, markers - they were there because I bought them,” says Peggy Cone, a retired teacher. “Now they're talking about arming teachers? Who's gonna pay for that gun?"

Cone adds that while she likes to target shoot, she believes military-style weapons need to be banned. Garrett says he remains committed to protecting the Second Amendment right for all law-abiding citizens.

"I will not waver in that regard, and have even introduced legislation to help guarantee this right for all law-abiding Americans," says Garrett.

However, he also mentions that he wants to ensure that guns are kept out of the hands of people who can't handle them responsibly. He also confirmed that he has received a campaign donation from the National Rifle Association for $1,000.

Currently, both the federal government and the state of Virginia require that gun purchasers complete and pass separate background checks in order to legally purchase a firearm.