CASPCA Seeks Donations to Cover Ear Surgeries for 2 Cocker Spaniels

The two dogs were turned over to the shelter last year

Peanut and Butter are in need of ear surgeries

The surgery is complicated, but it'll help them in the end

A central Virginia animal shelter is collecting donations to cover a costly surgery for a doggie duo.

Peanut and Butter were surrendered by their owner to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals last year. Veterinarians say the cocker spaniels suffered from severe ear infections that caused them to lose hearing.

The CASPCA is trying to raise $8,000 to pay for a complicated surgery that involves removing the dogs' ear canals.

“It's a long, challenging procedure but it's good for them,” says Dr. Kristen Scheller, director of veterinary services for the CASPCA. “It's their best option to live a comfortable life free of infection and really to make them better pets, because you don't want to have a dog where you're constantly having to medicate and rub their ears especially when it hurts them to do so.”

Vets have already performed the surgery in one ear on each dog, and they say Peanut and Butter are both recovering very well from the procedure.

Click here to donate to Peanut and Butter's ear surgeries fund.