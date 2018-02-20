CASPCA Seeks Donations to Cover Ear Surgeries for 2 Cocker Spaniels

CASPCA Seeks Donations to Cover Ear Surgeries for 2 Cocker SpanielsPosted: Updated:
The surgery is complicated, but it'll help them in the end
Peanut and Butter are in need of ear surgeries
The two dogs were turned over to the shelter last year
The dogs both suffered severe ear infections
Reported by Matt Talhelm
