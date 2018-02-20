Harrisonburg Police Department Makes Arrest for School Threats

02/20/2018 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has arrested an individual for making threats.

A 13-year-old juvenile male was arrested for sending threats over social media. He was charged with making threats to commit serious bodily harm to persons on school property. This charge is classified as a Class 6 felony punishable by one to five years in prison or up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500.

The offender, a student at Skyline Middle School, created a bogus account on social media, posted a picture of guns he found online and added a caption that he was going to carry out a school shooting to scare his friends.

The Harrisonburg Police Department encourages students, parents, and school staff to always report suspicious activity, including online posts through social media. HPD works closely with the schools and takes any type of threat very seriously.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers can also use the Harrisonburg Police Department non-emergency number 540-434-4436 with information.