Student Accused of Posting Threat to Louisa County High School

A student was arrested and charged after allegedly posting a threat to Louisa County High School (LCHS).

According to a letter from LCHS Principal Lee Downey, students reported a threat was made over social media sometime overnight Monday into Tuesday.

The juvenile was taken into custody by the sheriff’s office about an hour later. The student is charged with a Class 6 felony.

Downey said The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office determined that at no time were any students or staff in danger.

Letter from Louisa County High School Principal Lee Downey:

I want to make you aware of an incident involving Louisa County High School.

Overnight, Louisa County High School administration was contacted after students reported a threat toward LCHS made over social media by a Louisa County High School student.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately, and the student was taken into custody within an hour. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office determined that at no time were any students or staff in danger.

We would like to thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for its quick response, and we would like to thank the students who reported the posts to LCHS administration.

The safety of our students and staff is always the top priority at Louisa County Public Schools.

If you have any questions, please contact me at (540) 894-5436.

Sincerely,

Lee Downey

Principal LCHS.