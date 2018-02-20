Expansion Construction Nearing Completion at Davenport Field

University of Virginia baseball fans have good reason to be excited. Before the players take the field, NBC29 got a look at the expansion and renovations that are underway at Davenport Field.

At the end of last season, the field began an almost $19 million expansion that has transformed the place in the last 8 months.

Although construction isn't completely finished, one of the first things you'll notice is the entrance when you arrive. Starting Tuesday, February 20, Davenport Field will have new security measures which includes metal detectors when entering the field similar to those at John Paul Jones Arena.

Other additions includes a hall of fame - featuring plaques of former players - and wider concourses, which will make it easier for flow of traffic during the games.

Virginia will kick off their season against Virginia Military Institute Tuesday evening. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m.