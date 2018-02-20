NDF and Charlottesville Parks & Rec Presents Celebration of Dance Event

02/20/2018 Release from Charlottesville:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - Local National Dance Foundation Ambassador and Dance Educator, María Daniel, and Charlottesville Parks and Recreation invites everyone to attend the Celebration of Dance event on Friday, February 23rd at Carver Recreation Center from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Celebration of Dance will showcase local dance groups in a variety of dance styles including Ballet, Hip Hop, Jazz, Clogging, Tap, Swing Dance and Latin dance.

This event is free and open to the community.

National Dance Week is a unique opportunity to acknowledge our commitment to the Charlottesville dance community and highlight the benefits of dance in our communities. The National Dance Week Foundation poster contest winners will also be announced and awarded at the event.

Contact: Maria Daniel- National Dance Week

idanceministry@gmail.com



Contact: Nancy Burney- Charlottesville Parks and Recreation

burneyn@charlottesville.org

970-3086