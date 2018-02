5th District Democrats to Hold Caucus to Determine Next Candidate

Democrats hoping to represent the 5th District will move forward with a caucus to determine November's candidate to run against incumbent Tom Garrett.

The 5th District Democratic Committee decided back in October to continue using a convention format to determine the party’s candidate. On Monday, February 19, the committee debated whether to hold that caucus or a primary.

In April, a caucus will be held in each local jurisdiction so that people can choose their preferred candidate.

“In this particular district with so many rural localities, a caucus provides an opportunity for folks at the local level to really get involved,” says Suzanne Long, the chair of the 5th District Democratic Committee. “Many times, people will not turn out for a primary - they just don't know that much about the candidates.”

Those candidates chosen in April will then select the delegates that will attend the convention on May 5 in Farmville.