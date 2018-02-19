Quantcast

City Council to Discuss Repairs to Public Housing Units

Edited by Emmy Freedman
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Almost two dozen public housing units in Charlottesville could soon be getting a major facelift.

City Council is set to discuss a request to funnel about $191,000 into projects for 23 units. The structural repairs and interior work would be done at various public housing sites.

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is requesting councilors release the money from a public housing fund.

Interior work includes sheetrock, cabinetry, and fixtures. Council will get the full report at its meeting on Tuesday, February 20.

