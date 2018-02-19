VSP Investigating Louisa County School Bus Crash

Virginia State Police Press Release:

On February 19, 2018 (Monday), at approximately 4:04 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 3400 Yanceyville Road, in Louisa County.

The Trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a Mazda sedan was entering into curve, overcorrected, and struck a Louisa County school bus as the Mazda was exiting the curve. The school bus was traveling in the opposite direction.

The school bus was transporting approximately 14 middle / high school students. There was no reports of injuries for either vehicle. The driver of the Mazda was wearing their seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash. The driver of the Mazda sedan was charged with Reckless Driving; Failure to maintain proper control. The crash remains under investigation.