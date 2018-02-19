Harrisonburg Police Seeking Information on Wanted Suspect, Young Child

Harrisonburg Police Department Press Release:

Harrisonburg, Va. – The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is seeking information on the whereabouts of a wanted suspect and his young child.

Cesar Ruben Mujica, 24, of Harrisonburg was involved in a domestic assault on Sunday evening and is wanted on charges including breaking and entering, grand larceny and assault. Mujica was last seen in Harrisonburg and is believed to be traveling with his young child.

Anonymous tips on the whereabouts of Mujica can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Callers can also use the Harrisonburg Police Department non-emergency number 540-434-4436 with information.