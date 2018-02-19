Quantcast

Motions to be Heard in Huguely Wrongful Death Civil Case

A civil court battle involving a former University of Virginia student guilty of second-degree murder will make headlines this week.

Lawyers for both George Huguely and the estate of Yeardley Love will both be in court on Thursday, February 22. They'll be arguing over some key issues in the wrongful death civil case.

Love's family is suing Huguely for wrongful death, and seeking $6 million. Huguely killed Love in her Charlottesville apartment in May 2010. The case has been delayed so long because Huguely has also been dealing with two pending insurance coverage cases.

A Charlottesville Circuit Court judge will hear two motions Thursday. The first is to compel Huguely to disclose the existence of any family trust funds to which he is a beneficiary.

In one of those cases, Love's family said Huguely's actions were accidental and not intentional. On Thursday, lawyers will also argue over a motion to tie the Love family's accidental claim to this wrongful death case.

Another hearing is set for Thursday, March 1, but Huguely wants to delay the case even longer. The three-week trial is set to start on July 30.

