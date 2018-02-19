Roslyn Farm Owners Offer Guests Traditional Farm Living Experience

Roslyn Farm offers visitors the chance to cook, work, and learn about what it takes to make it in farm business.

The owners Richard Fox and Alexia Richards say letting customers pay for the close-up experience keeps them coming back for more.

The farm is undergoing some renovations to the property, which was originally built in the 1930’s.

During the renovation time, Fox and Richards are welcoming guests into their home as bed and breakfast guests.

"It’s been so neat meeting people from literally all over the world. We've had people from countries in Asia, different countries in Africa, from South American countries, just all over,” said Fox.

The couple prides themselves on sticking with the true farmer lifestyle, growing everything on the property.

"Our goal is to be able to grow and raise everything that is demanding from our lodging use on site," said Richards.

They say the traditional farm life is not as popular as it once was but they believe it is a great fit in Albemarle County.

The owners hope their business can expand the tourism industry in central Virginia and give visitors a real taste of "home grown."

"We just have to rebound a little bit. But it's definitely affected us and other people I spoke with in the lodging industry and just the tourism industry as a whole. So hopefully in the spring we will see number tick back up to where they are supposed to be,” said Fox.

Fox and Richards are now selling all of the products grown on their farm. Items like eggs, beef, vegetables, and herbs can be purchased at the farm’s location.