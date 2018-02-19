Married UVA Doctors Share their Tips on Balancing the Personal and the Professional

Doctors Brooke and Jeff Vergales are like any other married couple; they have two children, enjoy taking trips, and have a lot in common… including where they work: on the pediatric floor of the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Many employers – including the University of Virginia Medical Center – have policies addressing potential in-house relationships.

The couple met during their residency.

Now, 10 years later, they are still working to balance their personal and professional relationship.

"She was actually technically my boss [laughs] which in a world of residency training is challenging," Jeff Vergales said.

Brooke was the senior level resident while Jeff was in his first year of his residency.

“It was a very interesting month,” Brooke Vergales said. “We did our best -- and actually, I think we succeeded pretty well in hiding the fact that we were dating at that point."

The two married a few years later, moved to Charlottesville, and started working at UVA Medical Center.

Brooke is no longer Jeff's boss, and at UVA, she isn't allowed to given that the medical center holds a policy stating that a spouse or any family member cannot supervise or work directly for a family member.

All employees are required to report their relationship to human resources.

Their advice for any couple out there working in the same department is to never hide your relationship, and to keep personal and work lives as separate as you can.

"We definitely disagree sometimes about patient care and that's the important part about not taking that part home with us,” Brooke Vergales said.

Last week, the couple celebrated their engagement anniversary on Feb. 13.