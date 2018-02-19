Scottsville Town Council to Discuss Program to Reduce Feral Cat Population

Cages to be used for trap-neuter-release program

The town of Scottsville in Southern Albemarle County is trying to reduce the population of free-roaming cats.

Town council is considering setting up a trap-neuter-release program to encourage the community to help curb the population of feral cats.

The town says the wild felines form colonies, causing problems for businesses and residents.

James River Animal Hospital veterinarian George Belbey says he has sterilized about 1,500 strays through a volunteer trap-neuter-release program.

“If we can stabilize that particular colony by trapping and neutering and releasing the majority of the animals there, you can blunt that population growth. You have to trap on a repeated basis over time, but once you get the majority done initially it can stabilize the population,” said Dr. George Belbey, James River Animal Hospital Veterinarian.

Scottsville town council is still working out the details of how the neuter program would operate logistically.

“We at the SPCA have already seen a reduction of stray cats coming from Scottsville through the years of spay-neuter efforts, so it's very important the whole community gets involved,” said Heather Sullivan, Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA director of operations.

Councilors will discuss the issue at their meeting on February 20 at 7 p.m. at Victory Hall.

For more information on the community feral cat program offered through the CASPCA, click here.