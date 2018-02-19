UVA Professor Says Research May Assist in Detecting School Threats

Virginia was the first state to institute this program.

A University of Virginia professor says that he has years of research proving adults should be able to detect a school threat before it's too late.

Education Professor Dewey Cornell claims that several tools exist in Virginia that could have helped police prevent the deadly Parkland, Fla. shooting that killed 17 people.

According to Cornell, threat assessment programs are key. Instead of the gun law debate, he believes a stronger emphasis on violent threat prevention is more tactile.

Virginia's threat assessment program works by having a team member - such as a teacher or police officer - in each school district across the state. The member then monitors threats made in person and on social media and will often interview friends and family to determine its credibility.

"Virginia was the first state to institute this program and the research we've done shows it has been very effective,” Cornell said. “For example, last year there were over 9000 student threats to harm their self or others that were evaluated by threat assessment teams. 99% of them were resolved."

Cornell created the state threat prevention programming following the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting; however, the prevention program remains unfunded.

Cornell says he has not been able to locate a similar program at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, but he says one assessment team was recently certified in the neighboring county of Miami-Dade.