UVa's De'Andre Hunter Named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia redshirt freshman guard De’Andre Hunter (Philadelphia, Pa.) has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Rookie of the Week.

Hunter tallied a game-high 22 points off the bench to lead No. 1 Virginia to a 59-50 win at Miami on Feb. 13. Hunter shot 8 of 16 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 3 of 3 free throws.

Hunter had seven points to start a 13-0 run the first half and had 10 straight points to give the Cavaliers their largest lead of the game in the second half. He has led UVA in scoring in four ACC games and has tallied double figures in eight league games. He is averaging 11 points on 52.7 percent shooting along with 3.9 rebounds in all ACC games.

Hunter shared the rookie honor with Syracuse’s Oshae Brissett, who averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in a pair of games for the Orange. Duke’s Grayson Allen was named ACC Player of the Week after averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists in a pair of wins last week over Virginia Tech and at No. 11 Clemson.

ACC weekly honors are determined by a vote of a 15-member media panel.

No. 1 Virginia (24-2, 13-1 ACC) returns to action against Georgia Tech (11-16, 4-10 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.