Artist Addresses Students and Staff at University of Virginia, Donates Painting

A Virginia native known for his extraordinary artwork spoke to students and faculty at the University of Virginia on February 19.

Danny Doughty says he uses his art to tell the unique stories of the African American women who inspired him while he was growing up on the Eastern Shore.

“It's no way that I would have been able to sustain myself with the abuse I suffered, the culture, poor, no education - they were right there by my side every day of my life … It was such a testimony of a people that weren't even my people that did more for me than any of my people,” said Doughty.

Doughty’s work has been featured around the country, but he credits the Eastern Shore and its African American community as the main influence to his creativity.

As a gift, Doughty gave the Batten School of Leadership a painting titled "The Fabrics of Our Lives."