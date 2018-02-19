Dominion Energy Restoration Teams Return from Puerto Rico

Dominion Energy Media Release:

All 82 Dominion Energy employees returned safely from their month-long restoration mission in Puerto Rico Sunday, welcomed by family, friends, and colleagues after a job well done.

When they arrived, only 50% of the residents had power. But thanks to their efforts and others from across the country who joined the massive effort, more than 80% of the residents now have power.

Video of their return and their impressions of the mission:

Restoration workers faced harsh conditions on the island—14-hour days under a hot, burning sun, intense humidity, exotic animals and treacherous roads/traffic conditions.

Despite the challenges over the last four weeks, they installed 226 new poles, reworked hundreds more, and replaced more than 14 miles of power lines that had been damaged by storms.

It was painstaking work to get the lights on in the hard-hit area of Carolina (about 30 minutes northeast of San Juan), but 2,000 more homes on the island are now lit at night and have air conditioning and refrigeration.

What the crews will remember most, however, is the excitement and appreciation shown by the residents, who shared their stories and cooked homemade meals for the crews as a token of gratitude.

Restoration teams from other utilities will continue to arrive on the island to aid the recovery effort.