PVCC Announces Keynote Speaker for National Public Safety UAS Conference

Press Release from Piedmont Virginia Community College:

Anh Duong, unmanned aerial systems (UAS) program executive officer for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate will be the featured keynote speaker at Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Second Annual Public Safety UAS Conference in March.

Duong, a senior DHS executive, leads the S&T program executive office for UAS operations and is responsible for directing all S&T UAS and counter-UAS efforts. Prior to her current position, Duong led S&T’s Borders and Maritime Security Division and spent 25 years working for the Department of the Navy, where she served as science advisor and deputy chief of naval operations for information, plans and strategy and director of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. She also served as the director of science and technology at the Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head Division.

PVCC’s Second Annual Public Safety UAS Conference, which will be held at King Family Vineyards in Crozet, Va., from Monday, March 5, through Wednesday, March 7, is intended for law enforcement, public safety, search and rescue, emergency services and disaster relief professionals who are integrating, utilizing or in the process of adopting drones as part of their operations.

The three-day conference will include a series of workshops, breakout sessions, networking events and disaster and response scenario demonstrations and trainings. In addition to Duong, presenters from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Land Management’s National Aviation Office and other law enforcement and public safety agencies will be in attendance. Presenters will discuss the adoption and integration of UAS in first response, law enforcement, fire and emergency management.

Several UAS technology companies including Advanced Aircraft Company, FlyMotion Unmanned Systems, Kongsberg Geospatil, Measure, Pix4d, PrecisionHawk, Property Drone Consortium, Rocky Mountain Unmanned Systems, Unmanned Aerial Specialists and others will be on-site to demonstrate and integrate hardware and software platforms during the event.

Cost to attend the conference is $249 per person. Fee includes all meals during the three-day event and access to all training exercises, classes, product demonstrations and networking events. Attendance is limited to 185 participants with preference given to public safety, fire, rescue, law enforcement and other emergency or disaster response members or affiliated organizations. Attendees are responsible for their own hotel accommodations and travel arrangements.

This is the second year that PVCC has hosted the national Public Safety UAS Conference. The first conference, held in 2017, brought together more than 21 state and national agencies and 14 UAS technology vendors, as well as 225 attendees that came from all over the U.S. and traveled from as far as Europe and Canada to attend.

To register or learn more about the 2018 Public Safety UAS Conference, visit www.pvcc.edu/uasconference, call 434.961.5354, or email uasconference@pvcc.edu.