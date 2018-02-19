Sheriff's Office Investigates Social Media Threat Against Buffalo Gap High School

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office had extra deputies on hand at Buffalo Gap High School Monday morning following a threat posted on social media.

The school system and sheriff's office investigated through the night and found no imminent danger from the social media post.

Extra deputies are on hand out of caution.

Augusta County School Board Press Release:

Buffalo Gap High School investigated a concern that was posted on social media. Augusta County Public Schools takes threats like these seriously in order to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was informed of these posts and has investigated throughout the night. There is no imminent danger regarding the social media posting.

Every precaution has been taken by administration with the assistance of our School Resource Officers from the Sheriff’s Department. Extra deputies will be at Buffalo Gap High School out of an abundance of caution.

