2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Off Unites Food and Philanthropy

Ingredients ranged from broccoli to mushrooms for the nine different mac and cheese dishes.

Presbyterian campus ministries at the University of Virginia hosted its second annual Mac and Cheese Off at Common House UVA on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The event connects UVA students with the greater Charlottesville community while raising money for Charlottesville’s homeless population.

Attendees donated five dollars to the People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry or brought an item on the haven's needed list to taste nine different macaroni and cheese dishes.

“We really want to have a fun event where both students and the community can come and have a good time, can get to know each other but also give back to the community," said Brittany Caine-Conley, the event organizer.

Attendees voted on their favorite mac and cheese; the chef of the winning dish went home with a gift card.