City Council to Discuss Renaming Charlottesville Parks

Charlottesville City Council will hold a public hearing this week on a proposal to rename the parks that house the city's Confederate statues.

City Council voted in June 2017 to rename Lee Park to Emancipation Park and Jackson Park to Justice Park. In January, community activist Mary Carey delivered a petition with more than 500 signatures to city hall in favor of renaming the parks.

The petition says that City Council's renaming of Lee Park to Emancipation Park was "insulting" and "heartless" because the name conjures up reminders of slavery. Council is also expected to discuss renaming Justice Park at its upcoming meeting.

The public hearing will take place during council's meeting on Tuesday, February 20, which starts at 6:30 p.m.