Attendees Celebrate Accomplishments, Look to Future on NAACP Founders Day

People in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are celebrating the founding of the nation's oldest and largest civil rights group - the NAACP.

The NAACP formed in February of 1909 after a race riot in Springfield, Illinois. For more than a century, the group has dedicated itself to ensuring social, economic, and political equality of minorities and working to eliminate racism.

People who attended the Founders Day celebration at Zion Union Baptist Church on Sunday, February 18, sang songs, read scripture, and talked about the problems African-Americans continue to face in society.

Members of the Albemarle-Charlottesville chapter say the issues that were present when the organization was created still exist, but took Sunday to celebrate the work the NAACP has accomplished to move America forward. However, they're still aware of all the work that's still yet to be done.

“America promises people of color and of all races life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” says Gary Flowers, the guest speaker. “Unfortunately, life is curtailed for black people more so than others, liberty is curtailed with over two million people incarcerated, and the pursuit of happiness is all but a distant dream for many people of color."

Flowers is a Richmond native and has served as the executive director of the Black Leadership Forum in Washington. He says the NAACP will continue to fight racism in America until equality has been achieved.