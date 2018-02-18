8th Annual Porkapolooza Raises Funds for Islands Affected by Summer Hurricanes

Thousands of people gathered in Gordonsville this weekend to support hurricane relief at an event that’s best described as a pork festival – lovingly known as Porkapolooza.

Porkapolooza unites residents over good vibes, good music, and the smell of good food, but also raises funds for those afflicted by the hurricanes that hit the Caribbean Islands last summer.

This year’s 8th annual Porkapolooza will donate a portion of its proceeds to World Central Kitchen, which has already provided 3 million meals for those affected by Hurricanes Maria and Irma.

“The Porkapolooza is fantastic, the food is really a good variety,” said Porkapolooza attendee Matt Hodges. “I really appreciate what Craig is doing for relief for the islands.”

Craig Hartman, owner of the Barbeque Exchange, hopes to raise five to ten thousand dollars from the event for World Central Kitchen which has fed millions of people in the Caribbean.

“I have family in Puerto Rico, and the fact that they were so devastated with Irma and Maria [is why] we decided to do something,” Hartman said.

Attendees enjoyed plenty of bacon and pork inspired food as well as activities geared towards children.

"It's a good event, it's a lovely little town, everybody has been very friendly and like I said, the food was delicious,” Porkapolooza attendee Debbie Middleton said.

This year’s theme focuses on the Caribbean in order to channel different island flavors and raise awareness for the islands devastated by the hurricanes.

At the end of this evening’s event, organizers estimate that 5000 people were in attendance.

“People come here to Porkapolooza in the middle of February and they're just, they just exude love and happiness, it's just amazing,” Hartman said. “I think this really energizes my whole team for a whole year.”

Following Porkapolooza, the owners of the Barbeque Exchange say that they will continue helping World Central Kitchen with hurricane relief efforts.