UVA to Change Event Reservation Policies Following August 11th Rally

The white nationalist torch lit rally. The white nationalist torch lit rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A University of Virginia working group that formed after the Aug. 11 white nationalist rally is suggesting new policy changes for events at the University of Virginia.

The working group is led by Dean Risa Goluboff of the university’s law school.

Goluboff says the recommendations include requiring people who are not students, faculty, or staff to reserve space by registering with university event planning.

Alumni would also be required to secure a reservation.

Reservations can be made for two hours on weekdays for groups of up to 25 people.

The policy would also prohibit any outside groups from disrupting reservations.

The new policy must be approved by the faculty senate before its implementation this spring.

