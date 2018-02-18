Fluvanna Landowners Challenge Permit for Automotive Recycling Center

Despite a recommendation from the planning commission to deny the special permit, the board still approved it.

A Fluvanna County property owner is calling on the Board of Supervisors to deny a special use permit that would allow an automotive recycling center to be built on 90 acres of farmland.

The board rezoned the property in December, but now, some neighboring landowners are urging supervisors to not grant the special use permit.

Katie Ward and her husband, Walker Ward, closed on 70 acres of land just months before Fluvanna County supervisors voted unanimously to rezone the 90 acres adjacent to their property from agricultural land to heavy industrial.

“It’s pretty disheartening; we wanted to move to the county and enjoy some peace and quiet,” Walker Ward said. “Being medically retired from the military, I wanted to get out, get my own piece of property, and be able to enjoy the rest of my life in peace and quiet.”

“The county has been explaining that they’re trying to diversify the tax base so that way we as residents and tax payers are paying less property tax -- they’ve also said its bringing 40 jobs to the economy here,” Katie Ward said.

But Katie Ward believes that a junkyard is not the solution.

“It’s estimated that the tax revenue will take one penny off of everyone’s property taxes,” Katie Ward said. “To me, one penny is not worth the destruction of upsetting all these families and this beautiful landscape.”

Now, the Wards are taking the Board of Supervisors to court over the rezoning.

“I hope that the appeal holds and shows that they didn’t do all their homework and they didn’t do their due diligence for us, for the taxpayers,” Katie Ward said.

NBC29 reached out to each board member, but none were available for immediate comment.

The Wards are currently awaiting the county’s response to the appeal.

The planning commission is expected to advise the board on the special use permit on March 13 and plans to reach a final decision by March 21.

