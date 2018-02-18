Va. House Calls for Medicaid Expansion in New Budget

The Republican-controlled state House is offering to expand Medicaid to 300,000 low-income Virginians in its newly unveiled budget.

That's a reversal for Republicans, who have blocked Medicaid expansion in the past.

The change comes after several new Democratic delegates won election last year by campaigning on Medicaid expansion. The House budget, which was released on Sunday, February 18, also calls for a two percent raise for state employees and teachers.

"I think it only could've happened with this election - which got us 49 Democrats in the House - so we're very close to majority and we have the ability to do some things now that we weren't able to do before," says Democratic Delegate David Toscano.

Toscano also says that there's an emphasis on the education system in this budget, noting that there's more money planned for higher education than what's been seen in a long time.

"Teachers are the bedrock of the educational system, and we have to have their salaries sufficient to keep them employed in the classroom so they don't go out and look for other jobs," says Toscano.

Republican Delegate Rob Bell says he opposes the expansion, because Medicaid funding is unsustainable. Delegate Toscano says he expects the state Senate to present its budget shortly. He says both sides are expected to come together on Thursday, February 22, to finalize a two-year spending plan.