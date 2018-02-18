VDOE Seeks Partners for Summer Meals Program

Richmond, Va. — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is seeking partners to participate in the commonwealth’s Summer Food Service Program to ensure that children have access to nutritious meals during months when school is not in session.

Organizations approved to participate are reimbursed for meals served and for administrative costs associated with serving meals. In addition, all participants receive training and technical assistance from VDOE.

“Well-nourished students are better prepared to learn when they return to school after summer vacation,” Acting Superintendent of Public Instruction Steven Constantino said. “While many students have access to nutritionally balanced meals during the school year — through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program — the Summer Food Service Program helps fill nutritional gaps that may occur when school is not in session.”

The Summer Food Service Program operates in schools, public housing centers, community centers, playgrounds, camps, parks and churches. Organizations that may quality to participate in the program include public or private nonprofit schools, local governments, public or private nonprofit residential summer camps, and private nonprofit organizations such as faith-based and community-based organizations.

The program — which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture — allows organizations to combine a feeding program with a summer activity program in communities where at least 50 percent of the children are eligible for free and reduced-price meals.

The deadline for new and previously participating organizations to submit applications for this year’s Summer Food Service Program is June 15. Information for organizations interested in applying to participate in the Summer Food Service Program is available on the VDOE website at http://www.doe.virginia.gov/support/nutrition/programs/sfsp.shtml.