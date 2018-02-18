Quantcast

Richmond Man Again Faces Charges Stemming from Shroud Removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Charlottesville police have charged a Richmond man for a second time for his role in the removal of the black shrouds covering the city's Confederate statues.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher James Wayne was responsible for removing a tarp from one of the statues on Friday, February 16. Police were on the scene of the removal questioning two people around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Wayne has been charged with trespassing and vandalism, and he already faces charges from removing the tarps on Wednesday, February 7.

