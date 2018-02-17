Musician Daryl Davis Speaks to Charlottesville Crowd on Coming Together

People of all backgrounds came together Saturday night for a Black History Month event featuring blues musician Daryl Davis.

Davis told the crowd how he's convinced members of the Ku Klux Klan to lay down their robes.

"Everybody loves music regardless of what political side of the aisle you're on, what color you are, what church you go to, etcetera," said the musician and self-described race relations consultant.

Davis told an audience at CitySpace for Gov360's Frederick Douglass Day Celebration how he's used his music to convert a member of the KKK: "He said that this was the first time he'd ever sit down and had a drink with a black man, and I was naive and couldn't figure this out. So I said, ‘why?’ Turns out he was a Klansman, but it was music that brought us together, and we went on to become the best of friends."

Davis says the violence in Charlottesville last summer wasn't about the removal of the city’s statues of generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson.

"They were looking to start the first steps of a race war, that's what they've been talking about for decades and Charlottesville was a soft target," he said.

He believes positive change relies on people getting to know others with different beliefs: "We need to come together and have a conversation. Not a debate, but a conversation. It's time to start talking about each other, stop talking at each other.”

Organizers say Saturday's event was a good start.

“There are people here who maybe wouldn't be in a room otherwise. There are people who might be Democrats and some people who might be Republicans, and what a thrill it is to actually bring those people together in Charlottesville," said Gov360 Executive Director Lawrence Gaughan.

Davis says people in Charlottesville need to move forward and build a community based on love and not hate.

"Like the great novelist C.S. Lewis said, ‘We can't go back and change the beginning, but we can start from where we are and change the ending,’" said Davis.