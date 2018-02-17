Quantcast

New Fitness Program Invites Special Olympic Athletes to Learn About Health

Get SO Fit sessions are held every other Saturday.
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) -

Students from Mary Baldwin University are implementing a fitness program for Special Olympics athletes in Central Virginia. 

Students from the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences are leading the "Get SO Fit" session at Albemarle High School.

Get SO Fit was started by Norfolk Special Olympics coordinator to provide a noncompetitive environment for athletes that allows them to learn about fitness and healthy choices.

The students spoke with athletes about proper nutrition and hydration and also led group workout stations.  

"It’s something that a lot of them just don't have exposure to and keeping that hydration and keeping their nutrition and again, we only do our practices one day a week so that’s not enough exercise for anybody," said Rose Ann Gamma, the Special Olympics Area Three Coordinator.

Family members of Special Olympics participants are encouraged to attend the sessions, which are held every other Saturday.
 

  • Reported by Caroline Coleburn

    Caroline Coleburn joined the NBC29 News Team in September of 2017, while finishing her B.A. in media studies and government at the University of Virginia. You can reach Caroline via email or on Twitter.

