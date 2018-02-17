Jefferson School Hosts 'Memories Matter: Saving Family Heirlooms'

A history fair at the Jefferson School in Charlottesville is highlighting the work several groups are doing to preserve African-American history.

Monticello, James Monroe's Highland, the University of Virginia, Preservation Virginia and many other groups took part in Memories Matter: Saving Family Heirlooms.

It was aimed at getting the word out about the work these organizations are doing in the Charlottesville community.

“It’s such an important event because there is such rich history in this area. Without events like these people often overlook a lot of the great work that is going on in our area to preserve African-American history,” said Niya Bates, public historian of slavery at Monticello.

Organizers hope to host this event again next year.