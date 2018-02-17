Charlottesville Chapter of Moms Demand Action Discuss Gun Regulation

A group of Charlottesville mothers are joining the national conversation for increased gun regulation.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, Charlottesville mothers invited members of the community to learn more about the local chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The Charlottesville chapter is part of a national advocacy group calling for stricter gun control. It is one of 13 groups in Virginia that was founded after the deadly Sandy Hook shooting in 2012.

Heartache, horror, anger, and frustration were the emotions that flooded Priya Mahadevan, leader of the Moms Demand Action in Charlottesville, when she heard the news of the fatal Parkland, Fla. shooting that claimed seventeen lives.

"I want everybody who came here to think of it as a personal problem,” Mahadevan said. “It doesn’t have to be Florida, it could be Charlottesville, and if you think of it like that I think you’ll want to invest the time for your kids.”

The group hopes to inspire others to join their movement in order to rally support for legislation.

“We hope to establish common sense gun laws, really, we want to fight for laws that will keep our community and our children safe, have schools gun free zones, whatever it takes to take guns off the streets of people who don't have the license to have them,” Mahadevan said.

But, you don’t have to be a mother to join the group, which is seen with Mike Fox who serves as the chapter’s legislative lead.

“I’ve been a gun safety activist since the Virginia Tech shooting, that was the one that really woke me up,” Fox said.

Fox says the group plans to make its voice heard to lawmakers in hopes of preventing future school shootings.

“He’s [Nikolas Cruz] too young to buy a beer, he’s too dangerous to go to school, but still able to buy an assault weapon and all this ammunition to shoot up a school,” Fox said.

Group members say that more than 100 people attended today's meeting.

They hope teachers and school board members will join them in their fight to protect children from gun violence.